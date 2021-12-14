Heartland Votes
Carbondale man accused of driving, crash stolen vehicle

Andrew Walker is accused of driving and crash a stolen vehicle in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday...
Andrew Walker is accused of driving and crash a stolen vehicle in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday afternoon.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of driving and crashing a stolen vehicle.

Andrew L. Walker, 23, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude, possession of a controlled substance and outstanding warrants from Jackson and Union Counties.

According to police, they responded to the 900 block of West Main Street around 2:31 p.m. on Monday, December 13, for a report of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect drove over a curb and fled in the vehicle north on North Oakland Avenue.

Police say the suspect crashed the vehicle near the intersection of North Oakland Ave. and West Willow Street, damaging property in the process.

They said he ran from the crash, but was quickly captured.

The suspect, identified as Walker, was treated at an area hospital for injuries he received in the crash.

He was released from the hospital and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

