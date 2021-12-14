Heartland Votes
Cambridge Shores subdivision on Kentucky Lake devastated by tornado

By Alayna Chapie
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Near Kentucky Lake in the Cambridge Shores subdivision, the devastation seems endless.

We talked to homeowners on Tuesday, December 14 about how the tornado affected them

“We were downstairs in the basement and the middle bedroom,” said Jackie and Trey Campbell.

They said they were prepared for a tornado.

“...We had two of our grandchildren, and I was already in the bedroom downstairs with them. My husband was upstairs watching the news.”

They said when they made it out, their first thought was that everything was lost, but that they were lucky to be alive.

For the past few days, volunteers have in and out of the area.

“We actually have one right here, right now, with a Bobcat, that is pulling stuff out,” the Campbells said. “The community has been awesome. It’s the place people that I work for, Evonik, they have sent a crew over here also to help up yesterday. It’s just been amazing that the community, everything that they have done to help out. Moors Resort, you can go there and get food. I mean, it’s just amazing that the community has pulled together.”

If you want to volunteer, you can go to the East Marshall Fire District and they will get you signed up.

For more information on how you can help in all the communities impacted by the tornadoes, you can click here.

