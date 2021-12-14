Heartland Votes
$1M bond set for man accused of punching someone over parking spot

By Jesse Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A man was arrested and another is recovering after a verbal argument in a Louisiana parking lot turned violent.

According to witnesses, the dispute began over a parking spot.

WVUE says a video being shared over social media shows a man identified by police as Richard Suarez arguing with several women after he parked in the emergency lane outside of a busy shopping center.

The video goes on to show another man intervening and exchanging words with Suarez, then disappear behind a vehicle.

Police believe that’s when Suarez hit the unidentified man who is seen falling to the concrete.

Suarez ran away, but officers tracked him down at a Veteran’s Affairs hospital and arrested him on suspicion of battery.

A judge set Suarez’s bond at $1 million.

“This generated a lot of social media and people want an immediate resolution, but they need to be assured that police will take care of it and let this play out,” Chief Todd Schliem said.

Schliem believes the victim has been released from the hospital, and witnesses say he was communicative when ambulances took him away from the scene.

Suarez is currently being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

