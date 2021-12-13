Heartland Votes
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado

By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Caruthersville, Mo. (KAIT) – Hundreds stood hand in hand with the whisper of the wind on their cheeks as tears streamed down. Only the faint sounds of prayers being lifted could be heard.

“Lord, be with the nurses and doctors,” the Pemiscot County Sheriff could be heard saying as he stood in a group of 200 plus people at Reynolds Park along the Mississippi River.

He joined the hundreds who gathered on a crisp Sunday afternoon to remember the life a nine-year-old girl killed in Friday’s deadly tornadoes.

Annistyn Rackley was at home with her Mom, Meghan, her Dad, Trey and her two younger sisters when the tornado hit their home just east of Braggadocio.

“The loss, it is exponential,” Mandi Alexander, a long-time friend of Meghan’s, said. “There are no words.”

As the wind whipped across her face, she remembered the young girl who had overcome so many obstacles in just her short life.

“Annistyn was bubbly,” Alexander said. “She was the best kid. She was the strongest kid.”

While the community mourns the death of Annistyn, they are praying for her mother Meghan. According to the family, Meghan has “catastrophic”. She is in the hospital with brain damage, several broken bones, and her lungs collapsed during a recent surgery.

“Our family believes in a God of miracles and that is why we are here today,” Meghan’s aunt Sandra Hookers said. “To ask God for a miracle and give us a miracle for Meghan.”

Annisytn’s sisters are improving, but they have a long road ahead of them. According to Hookers, one of the girls is expected to be released from the hospital Monday while the other will undergo surgery on Sunday for a broken back.

“If you could have seen what my family looked like with the mud everywhere, in their hair, the bruises, the scraps,” Hookers said.

The Hackley family is no stranger to the community. KAIT8 first introduced you to them when we introduced you to Annistyn in 2012 when the community first rallied around them.

She had a rare liver disease known as Biliary Atresia. Their hometown of Caruthersville soon came together to help raise money for the Rackley’s medical expenses.

“I am so glad I had time with here,” Hooker said about her time with Annistyn. “I am glad she was in my life. I loved her and she loved me, in a very big way.”

Meghan Rackley was a kindergarten teacher in Caurthersville. The school is closed on Monday, December 12, 2021.

A GoFundMe for the family is setup.

