Search for missing loved ones at Candle Factory

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - As more information is revealed following Friday night’s tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, folks search for missing loved ones. One survivor that made it out the Candle Factory, but her boyfriend did not.

One of the survivors who escaped the Candle Factory, was notified that her boyfriend was identified as one of the causalities of Friday night’s storm about her late boyfriend and the moments, the tornado struck the building.

“He loving, he’s caring, he can be over the top sometimes but everything he does he does with love in his heart,” Autumn Kirks, Candle Factory survivor, said.

Kirks and her boyfriend Lannis Ward were feet apart inside the Candle Factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, before the tornado knocked down the building.

“We barely had time to get to the evacuation hallway before they are yelling, ‘take cover,’” Kirks said.

“It’s silent and then destruction I mean there was no warning, no nothing, no time to even think about it. I just know you look one direction you see wall; you look that same direction 3 seconds later and you see sky and lightning. It was just a mess,” Kirks continued.

She and Ward started working at the Factory a month ago, she says now her family is heartbroken.

Autumn Kirk’s father Dale Kirks tells me he rushed to the site once he heard the factory collapsed.

“They wouldn’t let us through, so we can see what’s going on. All we saw were the Ariel photos,” Dale Kirks said.

Although his daughter is safe, he mourns Ward’s passing.

“It’s happened, and I put it in God’s hands no matter what it is, I put it in God’s hands,” Dale Kirk Said

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.