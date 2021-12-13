Residents of Samburg, TN receiving help after being slammed by storm

SAMBURG, Tn. (KFVS) - The community of Samburg, TN got a direct hit from Friday night’s tornado according to officials.

Samburg Mayor John Glessner said about 30 percent of the town has been significantly affected by the storm.

He said the police station, fire station and other government buildings have been lost due to the storm.

He said they are doing well with donations as of right now but will need help still in the very near future as they try to get back on their feet.

“Right now, we’re going to need a lot of prayers. At some point we are going to need some labor and manpower. The cleanup is going to be a big undertaking. So that’s where we stand. As far as the things that you can put in your hands right now, we’re fine.”

Glessner wants the community to know they will help them rebound from this however they can.

“Things are rolling in the right direction. I want the community to know that we’re with you, the county is with you, we’re going to be better than we were. Now that we know everyone else is safe, we got everyone where they need to be, we’re going to ratchet up our plan and move forward and get the town back to where it needs to be.”

For any volunteers or donations or help, you can go to the Samburg Assembly of God Activity Center in Samburg.

