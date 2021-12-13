Princeton, Ky. damage update on Monday

PRINCETON, Ky. (KFVS) - Princeton was just one of the communities hit by Friday night’s tornado.

On Monday, December 13, we talked to a homeowner who weathered the storm.

“I’m kind of a storm watcher,” said Danny Patton. “I like to know what’s going on and be prepared. So Friday evening, I work for a bank and we had a bank Christmas party and we had gotten home and the storm was getting to brew a little bit and so I would go to the front door and go on the porch and look and about the second time. You know, someone used a good analogy. It looked like someone turned on light switch. That’s how bright the sky was with light and the cows were dark. And so I went back into my wife. I said, ‘I think we need to take cover now.’”

He said they got into their bathtub and about 3 minutes later, they heard things cracking and popping and the house was shaking.

“...it wasn’t something that felt like it took a long time to go by,” he continued. “It didn’t ,so I look up and saw, you know in the bathroom the crown molding still there, the ceilings still there, everything there, that room was intact. So I’m thinking, maybe it wasn’t as bad as we thought it was. So open the bathroom door and the door from a bedroom had fallen in and then look up and there’s like no roof. Look out and there’s walls missing and wind is gone and, you know, it was devastating but we’re blessed because my wife and I had to remind each other the things of the house, yes, some are important because my heirlooms, furniture that it came from her mother, but they’re just things, you know, we’re alive and that’s the most important thing.”

Patton said it’s amazing to see how the community came together.

He said churches prepared hot meals, people passed out totes to pack items in, others passed out water.

