Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, December 13.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 1

5-11 years - 5

12-17 years - 1

18-64 years- 21

65 and up - 2

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 84

Released from isolation - 4,706

Deaths - 77

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

