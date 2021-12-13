Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, December 13.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-4 years - 1
- 5-11 years - 5
- 12-17 years - 1
- 18-64 years- 21
- 65 and up - 2
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 84
- Released from isolation - 4,706
- Deaths - 77
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.