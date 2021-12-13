Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Perry County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death...
The Perry County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, December 13.(Pixabay)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, December 13.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 1
  • 5-11 years - 5
  • 12-17 years - 1
  • 18-64 years- 21
  • 65 and up - 2

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 84
  • Released from isolation - 4,706
  • Deaths - 77

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: 74 killed in Ky. following Friday’s tornado outbreak
Gov. Mike Parson toured storm damage in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Gov. Parson tours storm damage in Pemiscot Co.; 2 confirmed deaths in Mo., hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed
Heartland Cares Tornado Relief
Heartland Cares Tornado Relief

Latest News

In response to the severe weather, the governor previously had activated the State Emergency...
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Ill. communities impacted by recent storms
Gov. Pritzker issues a disaster proclamation for communities in Ill.
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamations
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021