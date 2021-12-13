Heartland Votes
Advertisement

NWS preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado hit Reynolds Co., Mo.

A home near Redford, Mo., in Reynolds County, was significantly damaged by an estimated EF2...
A home near Redford, Mo., in Reynolds County, was significantly damaged by an estimated EF2 tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: Charlie Herbst)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports a preliminary EF2 tornado hit Reynolds County, Missouri on Friday night, December 10.

According to an NWS survey team, the tornado touched down at 10:05 p.m. as an EF1 storm northeast of Ellington, near County Road 440.

Trees were snapped, but there was more damage.

As the twister continued on its east-northeast path, the tornado intensified into an EF2, tearing off roofs of two homes on CR 442 and CR 442B.

The home off of CR 442B also lost an exterior wall.

NWS also reports that two outbuildings were destroyed and there was significant tree damage.

As the tornado continued on its path, it crossed the Black River and weakened to an EF1, but still caused damage to trees and power lines on CR 456, where it lifted.

NWS said the tornado was 300 yards wide, on the ground for 6.3 miles for approximately 6 minutes and packed estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

According to a National Weather Service preliminary report, an EF1 tornado, that strengthened...
According to a National Weather Service preliminary report, an EF1 tornado, that strengthened into an EF2, traveled 6.3 miles in Reynolds County, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: National Weather Service-St. Louis)

There were no reported injuries or deaths.

Photos below from viewer Charlie Herbst show significant tornado damage to a home near Redford. Herbst was helping the family cleanup on Sunday.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Gov. Mike Parson toured storm damage in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Gov. Parson tours storm damage in Pemiscot Co.; 2 confirmed deaths in Mo., hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado recovery in Ky.
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
How to help those affected by tornadoes
Murray State will provide updates, when possible, through social media platforms.
Murray State releases post-storm report, updates

Latest News

Reynolds Co., Mo. tornado damage
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.
Cool But Clear Monday Morning!
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado damage in Arkansas, Tennessee
Arkansas Governor declares a state of emergency after Friday night storms
Arkansas governor declares a state of emergency after Friday night storms