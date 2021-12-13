NWS preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado hit Reynolds Co., Mo.

RENYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports a preliminary EF2 tornado hit Reynolds County, Missouri on Friday night, December 10.

According to an NWS survey team, the tornado touched down at 10:05 p.m. as an EF1 storm northeast of Ellington, near County Road 440.

Trees were snapped, but there was more damage.

As the twister continued on its east-northeast path, the tornado intensified into an EF2, tearing off roofs of two homes on CR 442 and CR 442B.

The home off of CR 442B also lost an exterior wall.

NWS also reports that two outbuildings were destroyed and there was significant tree damage.

As the tornado continued on its path, it crossed the Black River and weakened to an EF1, but still caused damage to trees and power lines on CR 456, where it lifted.

NWS said the tornado was 300 yards wide, on the ground for 6.3 miles for approximately 6 minutes and packed estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

According to a National Weather Service preliminary report, an EF1 tornado, that strengthened into an EF2, traveled 6.3 miles in Reynolds County, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10. (Source: National Weather Service-St. Louis)

There were no reported injuries or deaths.

Photos below from viewer Charlie Herbst show significant tornado damage to a home near Redford. Herbst was helping the family cleanup on Sunday.

