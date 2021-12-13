National Weather Service crews surveyed damage in Pemiscot Co. on Monday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service out of Memphis sent crews to the Bootheel on Monday, December 13 to survey the damage left behind by Friday night’s storms.

We caught up with a crew near Braggadocio in Pemiscot County, where they took pictures and documented the devastation left behind.

NWS Meteorologist Gary Woodall said they are looking at the track of the tornado in order to rate it on the EF scale.

”The other thing that we look at are construction practices,” he said. “Was it a pier and beam construction or was it on a slab? How well were things anchored, how well were things strapped or bolted together?”

Woodall called the damage consistent with what they saw on radar, and said they should be done surveying the damage by the end of the day.

