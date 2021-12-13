Kentucky State Police seeks assistance looking for missing 73-year-old Hickman County resident

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is attempting to locate 73-year-old Virginia Emerson.

Emerson has dementia. She may be experiencing a medical emergency.

She was last in touch with her family on December 12 at 11:43 a.m.

She is 5′6 tall, 155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

A phone ping revealed her last known location was in Obion County, Tn. on US-51 near Bethlehem Road.

It is not known what direction she may be traveling.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, call the Kentucky State Police, Post 1, Mayfield, at 270-856-3721.

