Kentucky State Police seeks assistance looking for missing 73-year-old Hickman County resident
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is attempting to locate 73-year-old Virginia Emerson.
Emerson has dementia. She may be experiencing a medical emergency.
She was last in touch with her family on December 12 at 11:43 a.m.
She is 5′6 tall, 155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
A phone ping revealed her last known location was in Obion County, Tn. on US-51 near Bethlehem Road.
It is not known what direction she may be traveling.
If you know anything about her whereabouts, call the Kentucky State Police, Post 1, Mayfield, at 270-856-3721.
