How to help victims of the tornado

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Following a night of deadly weather, resources are available for those who need it, as well as information for volunteers.

Donations

Governor Andy Beshear established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to help those impacted by tornadoes and severe weather. See how to donate here.

You can donate to the Red Cross at redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10.

KFVS is working to help Heal the Heartland. We’re teaming up with the Salvation Army to help those devastated by recent tornadoes in the Heartland. Text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555 to help support the December 2021 tornado relief efforts. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to https://salarmy.us/3EMWtND. All of the money raised will be used in the areas impacted by the tornadoes across the Heartland, from Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Those wishing to offer donations can call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-331-0945.

The Salvation Army Western KY Disaster Relief is running a fundraiser through Facebook, and the organization is also taking donations at www.HelpSalvationArmy.org. Those wanting to donate can also call 1-800- SAL-ARMY and designate “KY Tornado Relief.”

The Marshall Strong Facebook page, first created after the deadly high school shooting in January 2018, is now being used for community efforts such as drop-off points, donations and volunteer opportunities.

According to the page, Mayor Rita Dotson said the gym at Marshall County Exceptional Center and the Marshall County Elks Lodge on Kashway Lane are open to take donations.

The Marshall County Parks Department is taking donations at Central Elementary School on Vine St. in Draffenville. They are not accepting clothes at this time. Individuals in need of help can call 202-316-5167.

In Calvert City, according to the Marshall Strong Facebook page, Mayor Gene Colburn advised that donations can be made at the Calvert City Civic Center and Memorial Park from noon until 5 p.m. In addition, the visitor’s center at Mike Miller Park will be open until 3 p.m. for drop-offs.

According to the Mayfield Graves County Chamber of Commerce, Catalyst Church at 114 Kings Drive is accepting items such as baby food, formula, pillows, hygiene items, gloves and sock caps. Items have to drop-off only currently.

A donation site is located at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. Drop-off and pickup is Expo 1, only during daylight hours. They are accepting new cloths, water, paper products, baby items, canned foods, money, hygiene products, boxed foods, blankets, tarps and dog food.

MRV Bank and Day Transfer Company Inc. in Cape Girardeau are collecting donations to fill as many trucks as possible. They are accepting water, non-perishables, baby supplies, personal care supplies, cleaning supplies and cash donations. Donations can be dropped off 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 1505 N. Mt. Auburn in Cape Girardeau.

The Du Quoin and Benton Fire Departments and Abbott EMS Franklin County are collecting donations at their fire stations through the weekend and early this week. They will be accepting household items, shelter supplies, non-perishables, baby supplies, personal care supplies and pet food/supplies. No clothing will be accepted. Items can be dropped off at the Du Quoin Fire Department located at 30 South Division St., Benton Fire Department located at 107 North Maple and Abbott EMS office located at 137 Industrial Park Road in Benton. All donations will be delivered to Mayfield.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office a fund has been set through Independence Bank. Donations can be sent to the Mayfield Graves County tornado relief fund at Fancy Farm, Ky. 42039 or at PO box 9.

Call 270-297-7772 or 270-331-0945 to make a material or cash donation.

A coordinated effort by the Jackson Street Department, local churches and SEMO Storm Chasers. It is being held at 416 Florence in Jackson on Monday and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The organization is trying to load a semi trailer before Wednesday so they can haul the goods to Mayfield before it rains.

The Murphysboro United Methodist Church is colleting donations through Wednesday morning, Dec. 15. This is when filled trailers will head to Mayfield. Trailers are available at anytime in the church parking lot to fill or items can be delivered to the church during office hours. Items needed are non-perishable food items, work gloves, water, empty gas cans, water, bedding, pillows, batteries, toiletries, personal hygiene items, etc.

A group of individuals in southern Illinois are collecting toys for children in Mayfield for Christmas. Toys, underwear of all sizes, coloring books, puzzles, activities for adults, water, diapers, formula, air mattresses and non-perishables will be collected from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Shawnee College Extension Center in Anna.

Shelter, food and clothing

Kentucky Red Cross is also working to help those in need. If your home was damaged or destroyed by the severe weather and you need Red Cross assistance, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS. If you need a safe place to stay, you can find a list of open shelters at redcross.org/shelter. They established the following shelters:

First United Methodist Church,100 Church St., Hickman, KY 42050 - Contact: Justin Jackson 270-254-0261

Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 334 Lebanon St, Wingo, KY 42088 - Contact: Pastor RB Mays 270-983-0333

The Way Center, 449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, KY, 42088 - Contact: Pastor Ike Murphy 270-564-0699 (The Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian church and The Way are next door to each other and are sharing resources)

Fancy Farm Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 KY Hwy 39, Fancy Farm,Kentucky, 42039, - Contact: Todd Hayden, Commissioner 270-705-1051

Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003 - Contact: Pastor Hank Garner 704-699-3473

Senior Citizens who have health issues and live in the tornado corridor or are without power may be eligible to temporarily stay in a nursing home until services are restored to their home. This is for senior citizens on Medicare or Medicaid.

Approximately 100 people are being housed in a shelter at Wingo for the night, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Additional shelters will be organized as required.

The Regional Emergency Operations Center has identified a need for a shelter with support for those with medical needs. Efforts to meet this need have started.

Marshall County Emergency Management said Marcella’s Kitchen at 868 Guy Mathis Dr. in Benton, Ky. will be opening for anyone needing a place to go that may have storm damage.

A food, supply, and cash donation drop off will be held at Heartland Worship Center off I-24 exit 7 in Paducah. For information call 270-331-0945.

Volunteers

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 asks those wishing to volunteer to call 270-331-1979

The Mayfield Police Department asked that volunteers wanting to assist check in at Catalyst Church on Kings Drive.

The Mayfield Graves County Chamber of Commerce posted several options for those wanting to help tornado victims.

Volunteers with medical skills may call 270-804-1742 to contact the health department for information on how to help with a shelter for individuals with medical needs.

