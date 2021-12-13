Housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources for tornado victims

(KFVS) - As cleanup and recovery efforts continue in the Heartland from tornadoes and severe storms on Friday, December 10, local, state and federal assistance is becoming available.

This includes help with temporary housing, filing insurance claims and registering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Plans have also been made to help victims get medication and packages they would normally get at their addresses.

Insurance

Residents affected by tornado and storm damage are urged to take photographs of damage and debris before cleaning up or making repairs. Photos will be needed to file a claim. These photos will also assist community leaders as they seek disaster assistance from FEMA and other agencies.

The State Farm Mobile Catastrophe vehicle is stationed in the parking lot of Mega Gym at 1102 Paris Road in Mayfield. Claims representatives and State Farm agents on hand to answer questions and begin the process of recovery. The State Farm Customer Response Unit (CRU) van will also be driving through neighborhoods in Mayfield distributing bottled water, flashlights, work gloves and teddy bears for children.

FEMA

More details on making a claim with FEMA will be released soon. FEMA Hotline is 1-800-621-3362.

Federal disaster assistance has been approved for Caldwell, Fulton, Graves and Marshall Counties. Teams will be arriving in some of these areas on Monday, Dec. 13.

FEMA teams will be going door-to-door and anywhere they see people actively cleaning up. The teams will have federal identification, wear FEMA shirts and carry iPads.

Residents are urged not to hesitate talking with them and filling out information, even if they don’t think they will qualify. Also, residents could help the FEMA crews get in touch with other victims. Those who register will get an eight digit number to track their status online.

Housing assistance

Kentucky has opened up state parks for temporary housing for families. This will be available for at least two weeks. Plans are underway if additional extended stays are need.

Hickory Hills Resort on Kentucky Lake is offering a place to stay for anyone in the community affected by Friday’s tornado.

Senior Citizens who have health issues and live in the tornado corridor in western Kentucky or are without power may be eligible to temporarily stay in a nursing home until services are restored to their home. This is for senior citizens on Medicare or Medicaid.

The Regional Emergency Operations Center in western Kentucky has identified a need for a shelter with support for those with medical needs. Efforts to meet this need have started.

Anyone needing long term sheltering is encouraged to call Marshall County Sherriff Dispatch at 270-527-1333.

Medication and package deliveries

UPS is setting up a pick-up location for residents affected by recent tornadoes in the Mayfield area. Anyone needing to ship out a package can do so at this facility, but will need to provide a prepaid label with your package. The location is Linwood Motors (Chevrolet dealer), 2007 State Route 45 N in Mayfield, Ky. It will be open Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Residents need to bring proof of ID to pick up a package.

FedEx is also setting up a pick-up location at Linwood Motors for for residents affected by recent tornadoes in the Mayfield area.

Walgreens in Mayfield has been the only pharmacy that’s been open.

Walmart Pharmacy in Mayfield plans to open for prescription fulfillment on Monday, Dec. 13.

