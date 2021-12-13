Heartland Votes
Heartland Sports on 12/12/21

By Clayton Hester and Jess Todd
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Heartland teams can take pride in their achievements at the Missouri Cheerleading State Championships.

Yesterday, Kelly took home third in Class 2 Small.

It’s been an unbelievable season for the Hawks.

Jackson placed second in Class 5 Small.

The Indians wrapped up awards for the Heartland on Day One.

Van Buren finishes ninth in Co-Ed small.

Still a remarkable feat making it to states.

Sikeston took home second on Co-Ed small.

Cape Central in their first year competing get second in Class 4 Small.

It’s been quite a debut season for the tigers with the only team to beat them being Poplar Bluff.

They took home first in Class 4 Small.

Congratulations to the Mules.

