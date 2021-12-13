Heartland food pantry feeds families for holiday season

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The holiday season is in full swing with many people preparing their holiday meals.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is working to help out those in underserved areas.

If it’s turkey or ham, a nice meal for the holidays can always make the season brighter.

“The food we provide just helps them stretch their budget further to provide other necessities for their families and residents of their household,” said Joey Keys, CEO and president of SEMO Food Bank.

The food bank is gifting folks in the Heartland with holiday meals.

“This year has been extremely difficult for families with rising prices, and we are seeing rising prices as well. So, while it seems like COVID highs have definitely lessened and lowered for our industry, we are still seeing a high number of people seeking food assistance just because of the increased prices we are all paying at the stores, gas pump and everywhere else,” said Keys.

He said they are still serving more people now than before the pandemic.

“For the month of December, we have over 40 scheduled [mobile food pantries] already and we are adding more almost everyday. We have a lot coming up with the holidays to make sure there’s meals for people that need it,” he said.

Keys said thanks to your donations, they can help keep food on the table.

“That’s really what keeps us going, is the donations, to help us provide this food to families,” he said.

And he said any little bit helps, especially during this time.

“It might help that family buy that gift that, that child really wanted that they couldn’t provide otherwise. It really just helps the family stretch the dollar further.”

If you are looking for a mobile food pantry, visit the SEMO Food Pantry website.

