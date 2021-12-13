Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Ill. communities impacted by recent storms

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for communities impacted by recent storms and tornadoes.

Counties included in the disaster declaration include: Bond, Cass, Champaign, Coles, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Greene, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Jersey, Kankakee, Lawrence, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford.

The proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment and allows the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to get more resources to help these communities.

“My administration is committed to standing with Edwardsville and all of the surrounding communities affected in every aspect of the immediate recovery, as well as on the road to rebuilding,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Yesterday, I authorized a state disaster proclamation for Madison County, as well as all storm-impacted counties, to facilitate recovery efforts as well as the pursuit of additional federal resources. We are working directly with the White House and FEMA to ensure access to all federal resources for this community. And as local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, we will assist every step of the way.”

In addition to high-speed winds that led to downed trees, powerlines, and other damages, six tornadoes were confirmed throughout Illinois. In Madison, the tornado caused the roof of a private business to collapse resulting in six fatalities and multiple injuries.

In response to the severe weather, the governor activated the State Emergency Operations Center.

Through the center, multiple state agencies will offer assistance on the ground including Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Public Health.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Edwardsville Community Foundation and other nonprofits are also providing services to area residents.

