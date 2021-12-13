Heartland Votes
First Alert: Above average afternoon temps

Skies will be sunny this afternoon, with high temperatures above average in the mid to upper 50s.
Skies will be sunny this afternoon, with high temperatures above average in the mid to upper 50s.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:26 AM CST
(KFVS) - It’s a cool start to Monday, but it will be slightly warmer this afternoon.

Wake-up temps are in the lower 30s with a few upper 20s possible in some locations.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon, with high temperatures above average in the mid to upper 50s.

Southerly winds will be light.

Above average temps stick around the rest of the week with afternoon highs in the 60s, but skies will not be sunny.

Added cloud cover and chances for rain arrive Tuesday night.

A few spotty showers are possible Wednesday, with better chances for rain and storms on Thursday.

Severe weather is not expected.

More showers are possible heading into the weekend.

