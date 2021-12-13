Egyptian Health Dept. is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 69 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, December 13.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

o Female: one girl under the age of 1, one girl under the age of 5, two girls under the age of 10, four girls in their teens, three women in their 20s, three women in their 30s, four women in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, three women in their 60s, three women in their 70s, one woman in her 80s.

o Male: one boy under the age of 1, one boy under the age of 5, three boys under the age of 10, three boys in their teens, one man in his 20s, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, two men in their 70s.

Total cases - 4,993

Total deaths - 74

Gallatin County

o Female: one woman in her 20s, three women in their 50s, one woman in her 70s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

o Male: one man in his 20s, one man in his 30s, two men in their 70s.

Total cases - 942

Total deaths- 10

White County

o Female: one girl under the age of 1, one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 30s, three women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s.

o Male: three boys under the age of 10, one boy in his teens, one man in his 40s, two men in their 50s, two men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, one man in his 80s.

Total cases - 3,231

Total deaths - 33

