Heartland Votes
Day two of cleanup efforts after deadly tornado in Mayfield Kentucky

Day two of cleanup efforts after deadly tornado in Mayfield Kentucky
Day two of cleanup efforts after deadly tornado in Mayfield Kentucky
By Parker King
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Kent. (WMC) - Thousands are displaced in Kentucky tonight, with tens of thousands still without power.

As day two of cleanup ends in Mayfield, some order seems to be returning, but there’s still a sense of disbelief among residents that this is real life.

“I’m still in a state of shock,” Graves County Art Guild Director Nanc Gunn said.

The art Guild was build in the 30′s and is housed in the town’s historic Icehouse, but it was nearly destroyed on Friday.

“I was able to salvage some of those paintings. Some were smashed beyond recognition, and others were just covered with mud,” Gunn said.

Buildings on West Broadway, including city offices and multi-generational businesses, were almost all stripped to the foundation in the storm.

Volunteers have come from all over to aid in cleanup, like Blake Hornbrook from Clarksville, Tennessee.

“Two weeks before Christmas? This is terrible. You know, thinking about what everyone’s going through right now just made us want to jump here quicker than we wanted to and come help out,” Hornbrook said.

Residents here are being directed to the local fairgrounds for necessities like food, water and medicine.

Searches are still underway in several parts of the state. The missing, combined with the level of damage, made Governor Beshear emotional during today’s press conference.

“What I’d say is please just focus on our people and the help that they need,” Beshear said.

“There’s no getting used to it when you see this much devastation in a town, so hopefully us being here can help out,” Hornbrook said.

Through it all, this small, tight-knit city in Southwestern Kentucky is looking to the future. They hope to keep what’s left of their town alive to bounce back and press on.

“There are a lot of strong people here, so we will rebuild,” Gunn said.

For now, it’s quiet in Mayfield.

Throughout the night, multiple law enforcement agencies are going house to house doing wellness checks and patrolling for looters.

It’s a bit of a cliché, but in the midst of all the damage, what everyone has told us is the same.

Indeed, they will rebuild.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

