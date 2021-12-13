Heartland Votes
Cool But Clear Monday Morning!

Unseasonably Warm Temps Take Us Into This Week....
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Cool Monday morning with temps in the lower 30s and a few upper 20s possible. Sunny skies today with high temperatures above average in the mid/upper 50s with light southerly winds.

The mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies will be the forecast for tonight.

We will continue to have above average temperatures in the forecast for this week with the 60s around. However, most of the week there will be added cloud cover and chances of rain that look to arrive Tuesday night. A few spotty showers possible Wednesday with better chances of rain and storms on Thursday. At this moment, no severe weather is anticipated. More showers will be in the forecast heading into the weekend.

-Lisa

