Congressman Kustoff toured parts of Dresden to assess tornado damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The small town of Dresden was left severely damaged after severe storms late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The Dresden Fire Department can bee seen with glass busted out of the windows and the roof caved in.

What used to be an auto-shop is now a pile of wreckage after the roof caved in.

“The fact that there was not a single fatality is absolutely amazing,” said Weakly County Mayor, Jake Bynum.

The damage from Friday night’s storms centered around Downtown Dresden.

The City’s Mayor, Jeff Washburn experienced the devastation firsthand.

“We started hearing the loud freight train coming type sound and almost immediately when we heard that things started pelting our house and windows started breaking and we felt the building being hit really hard,” Washburn said.

Congressman David Kustoff - (R) Tennessee, toured the devastation Sunday -- reassuring residents that help is on the way.

“At the federal level we’re committed to making sure Weakly County and all the communities in West Tennessee have the federal resources that they can get so that can in fact rebuild,” Kustoff said.

Volunteers from across the county and state gathered Sunday to help in the cleanup process.

“It got quiet and then next thing you know, a tornado’s coming through,” said Volunteer Katie Rae.

“You pick up something just to put it down somewhere else but what we know is we start here today in cleaning this community up and to rebuild this community and that we will start every single day until the mission is complete,” Bynum said.

Mayor Washburn says he hopes his town will build back better than before.

”We’re going to be a stronger community after this is over and we’ve already seen the fruits of that,” he said.

