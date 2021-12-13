Heartland Votes
Community members show support for tornado victims in Braggadocio

Neighbors show support for the Rackley family in Braggadocio, Mo.
By Alayna Chapie
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRAGGADOCIO, Mo. (KFVS) - Just west of Caruthersville, all that’s left of a 100-year-old family farm are the memories after the tornado ripped through nearly every property on the land, killing an 8-year-old girl.

Neighbors are offering their support to the Rackley family.

After the devastation, photos, artwork and toys are the items these folks are holding onto.

“My grandmother was a painter, so we were trying to see if we could find any of her paintings and we ended up finding a couple,” said neighbor Max Wallace.

That helps to keep the memory alive.

“In the mist of all the rubble down there it’s nice to be able to find something like that,” he said.

This farm is home to Max Wallace, his family farm, that his parents, grandparents and great grandparents all once lived.

“A big piece of my life is gone,” he said.

And to see the homes he once frequented in pieces hurts, but Wallace said this can be replaced. He said his main focus now is to support his neighbors, the Rackley family.

“They were so excited about living next door to one another,” he said.

Meghan and Trey Rackley lost their 9-year-old daughter in the storm. Two of their other children were injured.

Meghan is currently in the hospital fighting for her life.

“We were down there yesterday helping the family find that doll and, luckil,y they found that, and I hope that gives them a little piece and comfort,” he said.

Wallace said the process of rebuilding starts by helping your neighbors find comfort in the little things.

If you would like to help the Rackley family, there are a couple ways you can.

A Facebook fundraiser is set up in the family’s name. So far, they have raised more than $116,000.

Also, in February, a chili supper and auction will take place for the family.

