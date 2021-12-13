Heartland Votes
Advertisement

BBB warns of charity scams as many people look to donate to tornado victims

(Source: Better Business Bureau)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many efforts are underway to gather items to help the victims of the Western Kentucky tornadoes, and the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure your good giving goes to the right place.

The BBB is advising people to visit give.org, where you can look up the credibility of certain charities. Heather Clary with the BBB says if you’re thinking about donating to crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe, be sure you understand where your money is actually going toward.

How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

“Be really sure that you understand what it’s all about, transparency is key. Are they stating exactly where the money is going for? Who is supposed to benefit, how they are handling it, and if so, if our needs are met, what happens to any of the excess donations?” Clary said.

Clary said your best bet is donate to a site where it’s someone you know behind the campaign.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Neighbors show support for the Rackley family in Braggadocio, Mo.
Community members show support for tornado victims in Braggadocio

Latest News

Outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as severe weather continues to cause damage.
Thousands without power in the Heartland
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths
A candle lit outside of Elite Tumble and Cheer
Cheer team rally together after teammate’s death
Health experts said this can be very traumatizing to see, especially for your child.
Talking to your child about images of tornado aftermath
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory