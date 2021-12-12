Heartland Votes
Tornado leaves devastating path through Mayfield

Drone footage captures the major damage a severe storm caused in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Drone footage captures the major damage a severe storm caused in Mayfield, Kentucky.(Whitney Westerfield/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A large tornado left a devastating path through Mayfield and Graves County on Friday night, December 10.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, it entered Graves County from Hickman County around 9:30 p.m., crossed into the city limits of Mayfield and left its path of destruction from west to east as it entered into Marshall County.

Deaths were reported in the Baltimore area, Cardinal Road, Pritchet Road, the candle factory and within the city limits of Mayfield.

According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews worked throughout the night and all day Saturday checking areas affected for anyone injured and missing.

They said the candle factory, also known as Mayfield Consumer Products, had around 100 people working at the time the tornado hit. The building collapsed and many were trapped.

As of Saturday night, crews were still working at the site.

The Graves County Courthouse was also severely damaged. They said the structural integrity of the building is unknown.

All county and state offices in the courthouse is closed until further notice. All court dates are being postponed.

The inmates at the Graves County Jail were moved to other area jails due to storm damage. The jail is closed until further notice.

According to the sheriff’s office, both power companies are reporting that electricity should be restored in “days” and that crews from other areas will be helping to restore power.

A curfew was ordered by both Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Judge Executive Jesse Perry in all areas within the city limits of Mayfield, and all areas in the county that has been affected by the tornado’s track.

It will remain in place until lifted and is in effect from dusk to dawn.

According to the sheriff’s office, property owners or those that have legitimate reasons to be in these areas are authorized by this order. All others will be arrested.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said in the post Graves County Coroner Brad Jones.

He said they are told that, at this time, volunteers are not needed.

For resources such as shelter, food, or if you’re interested in volunteering and giving back, see our story on how to help those affected by the tornadoes.

