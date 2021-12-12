Residents asked to conserve energy as WKREC repairs tornado damage

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) -Community members in Graves County that have power are being asked to conserve energy.

According to West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative this will help conserve available power.

There are still 30,00 customers without power at this time.

Crews from Jackson Purchase Energy, Cumberland Valley Electric and Licking Valley Electric are helping restore the damaged power lines.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is also working to repair huge transmission towers which will restore power to the substations.

Homes and businesses near the path of the tornado can expect to be without power for several more days.

WKREC is also struggling with phone and internet availability due to the regional outages.

The website and outage map are both unavailable.

Due to heavy traffic first responders and line crews are having trouble making it to their destinations.

Anyone with electricity-dependent medical devices or health concerns should arrange to relocate or secure a generator.

People should stay away from any down power lines.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.