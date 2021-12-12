Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Residents asked to conserve energy as WKREC repairs tornado damage

Community members in Graves County that power are being asked to conserve energy.
Community members in Graves County that power are being asked to conserve energy.(Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) -Community members in Graves County that have power are being asked to conserve energy.

According to West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative this will help conserve available power.

There are still 30,00 customers without power at this time.

Crews from Jackson Purchase Energy, Cumberland Valley Electric and Licking Valley Electric are helping restore the damaged power lines.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is also working to repair huge transmission towers which will restore power to the substations.

Homes and businesses near the path of the tornado can expect to be without power for several more days.

WKREC is also struggling with phone and internet availability due to the regional outages.

The website and outage map are both unavailable.

Due to heavy traffic first responders and line crews are having trouble making it to their destinations.

Anyone with electricity-dependent medical devices or health concerns should arrange to relocate or secure a generator.

People should stay away from any down power lines.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms
Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
Strong storms damage parts of southeast Mo., western Ky., western Tenn.
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Governor Mike Parson and members of his emergency management team will be in Defiance, Mo....
At least 2 dead in Mo., hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed; Gov. Parson to tour impacted areas Sunday

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms
Mayfield Electric & Water Systems (MEWS) customers are being urged to report any water leaks or...
Mayfield water customers urged to report water leaks
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
How to help those affected by tornadoes
Drone footage captures the major damage a severe storm caused in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Tornado leaves devastating path through Mayfield