Report of gunfire under investigation in Cape Girardeau

Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated a report of gunfire on Saturday night, Dec. 11.(Source: KFVS/Brooke Buckner)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Giradeau Police were called to a report of gunfire on the 500 block of Olive Street on Saturday, December 11.

This is near the intersection of North Frederick St. and North Sprigg St.

No other details are being released at this time, but police said an investigation is ongoing.

