National Weather Service to survey damage in Reynolds Co., Mo.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis continues to conduct storm damage surveys in Missouri and the Metro-East in Illinois.

An NWS team will be in Reynolds County on Sunday, December 12 to survey damage from severe weather on Friday.

The First Alert StormTeam tracked a tornado warning Friday night in Reynolds County.

NWS-St. Louis said survey teams on Saturday determined there were a total of four tornadoes from Friday’s severe weather.

The follow is their preliminary results:

EF3 in Edwardsville, Ill.

EF3 in Defiance, Mo.

EF1 in Ramsey, Ill. which strengthened into an EF2 near Herrick, Ill.

EF0 in Wellsville, Mo.

The NWS survey team in Madison County, Ill. reported the worst damage from the EF3 tornado was northeast of Pontoon Beach in and around the Amazon warehouse facility in Edwardsville.

Top speeds of the twister were estimated at approximately 155 mph.

As of Saturday night, at least six people were killed when the roof was ripped off the Amazon warehouse. Crews said 45 employees survived.

NWS-Paducah crews continue to survey damage in western Kentucky. A preliminary report showed an EF3 tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky Friday night.

The NWS said a world-class expertise team will be helping with the survey on Monday.

