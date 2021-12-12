Heartland Votes
National Weather Service: At least EF3 tornado damage in western Ky.

Drone footage captures what appears to be the rubble of a water tower in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Drone footage captures what appears to be the rubble of a water tower in Mayfield, Kentucky.(Whitney Westerfield/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The National Service says damage through western Kentucky is from at least an EF3 tornado.

According to its preliminary damage survey results, the historic, long-track tornado traveled from southwest of Cayce to at least Beaver Dam.

National Weather Service Paducah staff conducted aerial surveys.

They reported at least EF3 damage with a maximum width of at least three-fourths of a mile.

According to the NWS, world-class expertise will be helping with the survey on Monday.

They said surveys will continue for the long-track tornado, as well as other tracks, for the next several days.

