National Weather Service: At least EF3 tornado damage in western Ky.
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The National Service says damage through western Kentucky is from at least an EF3 tornado.
According to its preliminary damage survey results, the historic, long-track tornado traveled from southwest of Cayce to at least Beaver Dam.
National Weather Service Paducah staff conducted aerial surveys.
They reported at least EF3 damage with a maximum width of at least three-fourths of a mile.
According to the NWS, world-class expertise will be helping with the survey on Monday.
They said surveys will continue for the long-track tornado, as well as other tracks, for the next several days.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.