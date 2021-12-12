Murray State University gives updates on operations, commencement following storms

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will return to normal operations beginning on Dec. 13.

This also includes regional campus sites at Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Paducah, Henderson and Ft. Campbell.

Murray State is experiencing technology issues, which will cause a delay with faculty’s ability to report grades and students’ ability to access them.

The university is asking for patience and understanding.

Meanwhile, the Wellness Center is closed to the general public as it is being used by the National Guard, FEMA, the Kentucky State Emergency and health officials.

Students who were planned to participate in the Dec. 11 commencement ceremony that was canceled will have the opportunity to participate in the spring commencement on May 14.

The date of a planned power outage on Dec. 13 has been postponed for a later time.

