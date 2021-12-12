Heartland Votes
Advertisement

MSHP identifies trooper shot in south Springfield after pursuit Friday night

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a situation late Friday night in south Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators have identified a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shot Friday night following a pursuit that ended in south Springfield.

A spokesperson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms with KY3 that a suspect shot MSHP trooper Colton Beck. He has worked with MSHP for six-plus years.

Beck was hospitalized with serious injuries to his face, but he is listed in stable condition.

Troopers arrested Justin Jackman in the investigation. He was arrested Saturday morning near South Fremont Avenue and East Lark Street, just a few blocks from the scene of the shooting. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Jackman with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Justin Jackman.
Justin Jackman.(Greene County Jail)

Investigators say Beck was involved in a pursuit late Friday with Jackman following a traffic violation. The pursuit ended shortly after 11 p.m. at a dead-end at Armory Court near South Reed Avenue. Investigators say Jackman then drove down an embankment. Later on, the suspect showed a weapon and fired shots, striking Beck. MSHP reports that Beck returned fire after he was shot, but Jackman ran away from the scene.

MSHP set up a perimeter around the scene of the shooting Friday and spent several hours overnight searching for Jackman and arrested him around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. According to court records, Jackman has been previously convicted of burglary and other crimes out of Bolivar.

Jackman is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, and several other agencies have also assisted with the investigation.

