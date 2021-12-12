Mayfield water customers urged to report water leaks

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Electric & Water Systems (MEWS) customers are being urged to report any water leaks or if water is seen coming from a location or streaming down a street.

Reports can be made by contacting MEWS at 270-247-4661.

MEWS said these reports will help crews locate the leaks faster and restore water service to customers.

The utility said with so many leaks currently, customers are without any water pressure.

Crews have been able to get one high water service pump back up and running to pressurize the system.

