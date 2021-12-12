Mayfield police station destroyed by storms

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The tornado also took out the Mayfield police department

Police Chief Nathan Kent said the storm damaged many of the patrol cars that were parked there.

They are now getting help from outside law enforcement agencies.

“But we are making due,” he said. “We are borrowing vehicular assets from other departments and been very gracious to bring manpower long before the sun cam up this morning.”

City leaders are enacting a curfew, which will starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday for areas impacted by the tornado.

The police chief said anyone who’s not an emergency responder should not be in those affected areas.

