Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mayfield police station destroyed by storms

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The tornado also took out the Mayfield police department

Police Chief Nathan Kent said the storm damaged many of the patrol cars that were parked there.

They are now getting help from outside law enforcement agencies.

“But we are making due,” he said. “We are borrowing vehicular assets from other departments and been very gracious to bring manpower long before the sun cam up this morning.”

City leaders are enacting a curfew, which will starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday for areas impacted by the tornado.

The police chief said anyone who’s not an emergency responder should not be in those affected areas.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
Strong storms damage parts of southeast Mo., western Ky., western Tenn.
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Some of the damage in Rive, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10.
Numerous homes destroyed, reports of entrapments in Rives, Mo. area
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee

Latest News

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jackman, who was wanted for shooting a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; suspect charged
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
How to help those affected by tornadoes
May residents lost businesses and homes after a devastating tornado moved through Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield businesses damaged by tornado