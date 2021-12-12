Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mayfield, Ky. residents storm damage clean up

By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many residents who live in Mayfield, Ky. are left to pick up the pieces of the storm damage.

”This was my home until last night,” said a Mayfield resident.

I spoke to one resident who tells me she and her husband lived in this house for more than 37 years.

They never imagined their home being destroyed.

“I was told by a friend that the courthouse was down, and it was heading towards my house, but I never dreamed this. I just thought maybe a shingle or two and I lost it when they brought me this morning,” said another Mayfield resident.

Barbara Patterson tells me her home is destroyed and cannot be rebuilt.

“We’ve had good times in there and we’ve had bad, my mom died in there she lived with me and died and it’s just so many good and bad memories but the hardest thing I think is gonna leave tonight walk out of here,” Patterson said.

Pastor Justin Carrico at Catalyst church tells me it’s important for the community to come together in a time of need.

" If there’s anything about Mayfield and graves county this community rallies together every time and so everything that’s happened today everything that is happening right now in this building and the people who are coming in the volunteers they all just showed up,” Carrico said.

Patterson tells me what she wants, more than anything, is to be with her family.

“Just being able to get somewhere to be together, find us a place and be together and then get our family back we’re very oriented family and that’s what’s carrying us through right now is our family and the lord,” Patterson said.

The catalyst church is accepting donations including coats, diapers, and clothes for those in need.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
Strong storms damage parts of southeast Mo., western Ky., western Tenn.
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Some of the damage in Rive, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10.
Numerous homes destroyed, reports of entrapments in Rives, Mo. area
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee

Latest News

Many residents who live in Mayfield, Ky. are left to pick up the pieces of the storm damage.
Mayfield, Ky. storm clean-up
Search and recovery efforts continue in Edwardsville, Ill. following a tornado that hit an...
Amazon warehouse search and recovery
KSP asks anyone who isn't actively involved in rescue operations or emergency services to avoid...
KSP: Citizens should avoid travel in areas damaged by storm
Francisco Starks is described as a 44-year-old black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall,...
KSP searching for escaped Graves Co. inmate