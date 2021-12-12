Mayfield, Ky. residents storm damage clean up

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many residents who live in Mayfield, Ky. are left to pick up the pieces of the storm damage.

”This was my home until last night,” said a Mayfield resident.

I spoke to one resident who tells me she and her husband lived in this house for more than 37 years.

They never imagined their home being destroyed.

“I was told by a friend that the courthouse was down, and it was heading towards my house, but I never dreamed this. I just thought maybe a shingle or two and I lost it when they brought me this morning,” said another Mayfield resident.

Barbara Patterson tells me her home is destroyed and cannot be rebuilt.

“We’ve had good times in there and we’ve had bad, my mom died in there she lived with me and died and it’s just so many good and bad memories but the hardest thing I think is gonna leave tonight walk out of here,” Patterson said.

Pastor Justin Carrico at Catalyst church tells me it’s important for the community to come together in a time of need.

" If there’s anything about Mayfield and graves county this community rallies together every time and so everything that’s happened today everything that is happening right now in this building and the people who are coming in the volunteers they all just showed up,” Carrico said.

Patterson tells me what she wants, more than anything, is to be with her family.

“Just being able to get somewhere to be together, find us a place and be together and then get our family back we’re very oriented family and that’s what’s carrying us through right now is our family and the lord,” Patterson said.

The catalyst church is accepting donations including coats, diapers, and clothes for those in need.

