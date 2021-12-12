Mayfield fire station took direct hit from storm

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The main fire station in Mayfield took a direct hit from the storm.

Officials said crews were called to four structure fires on Friday night, December 10.

They said damage to the fire house made it difficult to respond to those fires.

“That station is fully inoperable at this time. We had to extricate our own fire and EMS apparatus just so we could respond last night.”

Officials say firefighters were able to put out Friday night’s fires.

They said now the goal is to find a temporary home for the destroyed fire station.

