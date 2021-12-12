Mayfield businesses damaged by tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Many residents lost their businesses and their homes.

Business owner Sunil Neadadi said he was slightly injured during the storm.

“It just pushed me back, a door fell on top of me,” he said. “We ran inside and everything fell apart.”

Soon after is when he was really overcome by pain.

“After an hour or something, I was standing here and some people came to rob the store. They hit me on the head, and thrown me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tony Meeker is originally from Sikeston and just moved to Mayfield the be with his girlfriend.

“Then out of nowhere, the sirens went off and not long after that our ears popped,” he said. “It was like the pressure dropped. And then it felt like our house was about to be gone, get carried off.”

But luckily it didn’t. He was left with a large hole in the roof and another day to observe the damage throughout the city.

“Devastation, I mean, it looks like a bomb went off,” he said. “I don’t know how anybody could’ve lived. I feel bad for anybody that didn’t make it or people who got stuck. I’m sure it was terrifying.”

