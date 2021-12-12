Marshall County Parks Department shares directions for cleanup, donations with residents

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Schools are closed for the week of Dec. 13 - Dec. 17.

Meanwhile, the Marshall County Parks Department is asking residents to move any vegetation debris such as trees and limbs to the side of the road where it will be removed as soon as possible.

The department also reminds residents to follow the instructions of their insurance companies when removing the debris.

Do not place any house materials or other types of debris in the collection piles.

Organizations able to provide food, water, tarps and other goods to those affected can contact the parks department

The Marshall County Parks Department is taking donations at Central Elementary School on Vine St. in Draffenville. They are not accepting clothes at this time. Individuals in need of help can call 202-316-5167.

Individuals who need long term sheltering should call 270-527-1333.

People who have been unable to contact loved ones can call 202-316-4130.

The department is also asking non-essential travelers to stay off the road as crews work so as to speed up the cleanup process.

Moors Camp Highway will be restricted to residents, authorized volunteers and official personnel, and at dusk, it will be restricted to all non-essential travelers.

