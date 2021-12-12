KSP searching for escaped Graves Co. inmate

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is searching for a Graves County inmate who was assigned to work release at the MCP Candle Factory in Mayfield.

According to the KSP, Francisco Starks, a 44-year-old black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds was working at the candle factory when it collapsed.

After the factory collapsed, Starks was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where he was treated and released.

After being released, he left the hospital and Post 1 personnel were notified right before 5 p.m.

Starks was incarcerated at the Graves County Jail for Burglary, 3rd Degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking of an Automobile, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Trooper Garret Clark is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Starks are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

You may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

