Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KSP: Citizens should avoid travel in areas damaged by storm

KSP asks anyone who isn't actively involved in rescue operations or emergency services to avoid...
KSP asks anyone who isn't actively involved in rescue operations or emergency services to avoid travel near the affected areas.(WAVE 3 News)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mayfield, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is advising all citizens who are not actively involved in rescue operations or emergency services to avoid any travel near storm-damaged areas.

With widespread power outages, traffic control devices are not operational and there is no available lighting at many intersections throughout the area, creating a serious hazard for motorists.

The KSP, Post 1 collision reconstruction team is currently investigating a serious injury crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of US Highway 641 and Kentucky 80 in Calloway County.

According to KSP, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11.

While Calloway County did not see as severe storm damage as neighboring Graves and Marshall Counties did, the widespread power outage is a concern.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 would also like to remind citizens that there is currently a curfew in place for the city of Mayfield and other areas of Graves County, Ky. that sustained severe damage.

The curfew is in place from dusk until dawn.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
Strong storms damage parts of southeast Mo., western Ky., western Tenn.
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Some of the damage in Rive, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10.
Numerous homes destroyed, reports of entrapments in Rives, Mo. area
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee

Latest News

Drone footage captures what appears to be the rubble of a water tower in Mayfield, Kentucky.
National Weather Service: At least EF3 tornado damage in western Ky.
Drone footage captures the major damage a severe storm caused in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Tornado leaves devastating path through Mayfield
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
How to help those affected by tornadoes
May residents lost businesses and homes after a devastating tornado moved through Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield businesses damaged by tornado