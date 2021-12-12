KSP: Citizens should avoid travel in areas damaged by storm

Mayfield, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is advising all citizens who are not actively involved in rescue operations or emergency services to avoid any travel near storm-damaged areas.

With widespread power outages, traffic control devices are not operational and there is no available lighting at many intersections throughout the area, creating a serious hazard for motorists.

The KSP, Post 1 collision reconstruction team is currently investigating a serious injury crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of US Highway 641 and Kentucky 80 in Calloway County.

According to KSP, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11.

While Calloway County did not see as severe storm damage as neighboring Graves and Marshall Counties did, the widespread power outage is a concern.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 would also like to remind citizens that there is currently a curfew in place for the city of Mayfield and other areas of Graves County, Ky. that sustained severe damage.

The curfew is in place from dusk until dawn.

