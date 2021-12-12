Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reported 39 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, December 12.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 22

Total cases - 13,434

Total deaths - 179

Franklin County

New cases - 17

Total cases - 8,166

Total deaths - 116

