Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reported 39 new cases of COVID-19

Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, December 12.
A summary of cases in the region includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 22
- Total cases - 13,434
- Total deaths - 179
Franklin County
- New cases - 17
- Total cases - 8,166
- Total deaths - 116
