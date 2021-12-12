Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reported 39 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, December 12. (Source: pexels.com)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, December 12.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 22
  • Total cases - 13,434
  • Total deaths - 179

Franklin County

  • New cases - 17
  • Total cases - 8,166
  • Total deaths - 116

