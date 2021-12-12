Heartland Votes
First Alert: sunny and cool with highs in the 50s

By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We’re going to finish out the weekend with cool but quiet and dry conditions.

Brian Alworth says after a frosty morning, today will be sunny and cool but less blustery than on Saturday, with official afternoon highs mainly in the 50 to 55 range.

After a clear and seasonably chilly night, Monday will be sunny and a bit warmer, with afternoon highs of about 55 to 60.

This will be yet another early winter week of unusually mild weather, though it is trending colder by week’s end.

An upper ridge over the lower Mississippi Valley brings us gradually warmer temps, with highs above 70 likely again by Wednesday.

A weak weather system may bring a few showers on Tuesday, but a stronger trough and cold front approach on Thursday.

This could give us another round of thunderstorms, but it is important to note that the severe weather threat looks very low at this time.

Next weekend it looking chilly and at least partially wet.

