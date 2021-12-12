Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Nice day to round out the weekend....plus....another mild week ahead?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re going to finish out the weekend with cool but quiet and dry conditions.  After a frosty morning, today will be sunny and cool but less blustery than on Saturday, with official afternoon highs mainly in the 50 to 55 range.  After a clear and seasonably chilly night,  Monday will be sunny and a bit warmer, with afternoon highs of about 55 to 60.

This will be yet another early winter week of unusually mild weather, though it is trending colder by week’s end.  An upper ridge over the lower Mississippi Valley brings us gradually warmer temps, with highs above 70 likely again by Wednesday.   A weak weather system may bring a few showers on Tuesday, but a stronger trough and cold front approach on Thursday.  This could give us another round of thunderstorms,  but it is important to note that the severe weather threat looks very low at this time.  Next weekend it looking chilly and at least partially wet.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
Strong storms damage parts of southeast Mo., western Ky., western Tenn.
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Some of the damage in Rive, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10.
Numerous homes destroyed, reports of entrapments in Rives, Mo. area

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 12/11
First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 12/11
First Alert 6 p.m. forecast on 12/11
First Alert 6 p.m. forecast on 12/11
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
Individuals expecting to receive a package could experience potential delays due to storms.
Packages shipping from FedEx could have potential delays due to storms