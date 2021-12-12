First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We’re going to have a pretty nice start to the work week as we’re into another warming trend. After a clear and seasonably chilly night tonight….and a cold but clear Monday morning, tomorrow will end up as sunny and a bit warmer, with official highs of about 55 to 60…about 10 degrees above average. It will be a bit warmer on Tuesday, but enough moisture returns Tuesday for more clouds and even a few rain showers especially late. Temps will peak on Wednesday before another cold front moves through on Thursday.

Near-record highs are possible again by Wednesday though it will be breezy and probably cloudy. By Wednesday night into early Thursday a cold front moves through with more showers and thunderstorms likely. At this point instability looks much weaker with this system, so the severe storm threat looks minimal. Will have to monitor for any changes. Behind this front we’re going to get into a much cooler and damp pattern from about Friday thru the following Monday….with periods of cold rain possible at times.

