First Alert: Cool, sunny Sunday

It's a cold and frosty start to Sunday.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 20s.

Today will be sunny and cool, but less blustery than Saturday.

Afternoon highs will range in the 50 to 55 range.

Tonight will be chilly with temps dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday will be sunny and a bit warmer, with afternoon highs of about 55 to 60.

The rest of the week will be unusually mild.

Highs on Wednesday could be above 70 degrees.

A weak weather system may bring a few showers on Tuesday, but a stronger trough and cold front on Thursday could give us another round of thunderstorms. The severe weather threat looks very low at this time.

