Families of missing loved ones requested meet with officials in Mayfield, Ky.

According to NWS-Paducah, preliminary reports show that an EF3 tornado, approximately 3/4 of mile wide, hit Mayfield, Ky. Friday night, Dec. 11.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) is requesting families of missing loved ones to meet with officials in Mayfield on Sunday, December 12.

Family members are asked to come to the building of His House Ministries located at 1250 KY 303 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those needing help getting to the location are asked to call 859-267-7775.

KSP said the meeting is to help provide a reference standard for identification purposes.

According to the Graves County Sheriff Office, crews are searching what is left of a candle factory, also known as Mayfield Consumer products.

At least 100 people were working at the factory when Friday’s tornado hit. The building collapsed and many were trapped.

Governor Andy Beshear said at least 40 workers survived, but he fears “dozens are lost.”

