Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Caruthersville School District closed after teacher’s home hit by reported tornado

The Caruthersville School district will be closed Monday, December 13.
The Caruthersville School district will be closed Monday, December 13.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville School District said they will be closed on Monday, December 13.

In a social media post, school leaders said they are asking the community to keep kindergarten teacher Megan Rackley Family in their thoughts and prayers after their home was hit by a reported tornado.

Additional information will be given later.

According to the school district administrative, secretarial and maintenance staff will still need to report to work on Monday.

Some in the community are holding a vigil for the Rackley family on Sunday.

The vigil will be held at the river front in Caruthersville, at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms
Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
Strong storms damage parts of southeast Mo., western Ky., western Tenn.
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Governor Mike Parson and members of his emergency management team will be in Defiance, Mo....
At least 2 dead in Mo., hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed; Gov. Parson to tour impacted areas Sunday

Latest News

Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Report of gunfire under investigation in Cape Girardeau
A National Weather Service-St. Louis team will be conducting a storm damage survey in Reynolds...
National Weather Service to survey damage in Reynolds Co., Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jackman, who was wanted for shooting a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; suspect charged
Governor Mike Parson and members of his emergency management team will be in Defiance, Mo....
At least 2 dead in Mo., hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed; Gov. Parson to tour impacted areas Sunday