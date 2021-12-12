Heartland Votes
Amber Alert issued for 4 sisters in Utah

This photo collage shows Hazelle Brimhall on the top left, Adelyne Brimhall on the top right, Berlynn Brimhall on the bottom right, and Autumn Brimhall on the bottom left.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (Gray News) - Police in Utah are searching for four sisters who are the subjects of an Amber Alert issued early Sunday morning.

South Jordan police say Hazelle Brimhall, 12; Berlynn Brimhall, 11; Adelyne Brimhall, 9; and Autumn Brimhall, 9; left their home in the Daybreak community around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Police were notified around 3 p.m. that they had not returned.

Hazelle is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair with blond highlights.

Berlynn is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 65 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown-reddish hair.

Adelyne and Autumn are twins. They have brown eyes with light brown hair and are around 4 feet tall, weighing 55 pounds each.

The sisters are believed to have been taken by their biological mother, Allison Brimhall, 39. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall with strawberry blond hair.

This photo shows Allison Brimhall, the biological mother of four girls who are the subjects of...
This photo shows Allison Brimhall, the biological mother of four girls who are the subjects of an Amber Alert.(Source: Missingkids.org)

The five may be in a white, four-door Toyota Tacoma. The license plate number was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or South Jordan police at 801-840-4000.

