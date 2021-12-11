Heartland Votes
Woodland Trace blocked by downed power lines in Lyon Co.

Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reports that the Woodland Trace is blocked near the north end in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

According to KYTC, the Woodland Trace is blocked near the entrance to Hillman Ferry Campground.  

This is about 2 miles south of where it connects with KY 453/Dover Road at the Canal Bridge near the Livingston-Lyon County line, south of Grand Rivers.

The KYTC says the duration is still unknown but updates are expected to follow.

