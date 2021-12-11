Roads blocked by tornado, storm damage in the Heartland

(KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is urging drivers not to travel to locations hit by tornadoes and storms, particularly in Graves and Marshall Counties.

KYTC said recovery efforts have been hampered several times in some areas because of traffic gridlock created by unnecessary travel.

Police could issue citations to anyone preventing emergency responders, utility crews and cleanup teams from allowing them to do their work.

According to KYTC, many roads are covered with debris, there are downed power lines and numerous traffic signals are out of service.

Highway crews, first responders and utility crews are working as fast as they are safely able to clear debris and help with recovery efforts.

Many roads are also closed to the public to allow utility and emergency crews to remove downed trees, debris, road hazards and to give first responders better access to damaged areas. Heavy equipment is being used to move debris as needed.

Because of widespread and severe damage, travel is not advised along Interstate 69 and parallel routes in Marshall County or Graves County.

In addition to road closures, KYTC said some locations with traffic signals could be out of service for an extended time, even after power is restored.

Where possible, 4-way stop signs have been placed at intersections.

Drivers are urged to be alert for trucks hauling off debris and damage.

Road closures

Graves County

Hickman County

KY 307 is closed from the 5.765 milepost to the 7.613 milepost because of low hanging power lines.

Lyon County

Woodland Trace is blocked near the entrance to Hillman Ferry Campground, just south of where it connects with KY 453/Dover Road at the Canal Bridge near the Livingston-Lyon Line south of Grand Rivers.

Marshall County

Moors Camp Highway leading into the Moors and Cambidge Shores area as well as Dusty Trail from Big Bear will not be accessible to anyone other than emergency responders.

Mayfield Police is requesting non-essential personnel to stay off the roadways in the downtown Mayfield area, due to hazards, structure and other safety concerns.

Traffic on I-69 between Benton and Mayfield is being rerouted by the Marshall County Maintenance Crew. KY 58/Mayfield Highway it cannot be used as a detour because there is a number of trees down.

I-69 southbound traffic is being routed along U.S. 641 South toward Murray, Ky.

