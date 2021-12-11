Resources for those affected by tornadoes

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Following a night of deadly weather, resources are available for those who need it, as well as information for volunteers.

Donations

Governor Andy Beshear established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to help those impacted by tornadoes and severe weather. See how to donate here.

The Marshall Strong Facebook page, first created after the deadly high school shooting in January 2018, is now being used for community efforts such as drop-off points, donations and volunteer opportunities.

According to the page, Mayor Rita Dotson said the gym at Marshall County Exceptional Center and the Marshall County Elks Lodge on Kashway Lane are open to take donations.

In Calvert City, according to the Marshall Strong Facebook page, Mayor Gene Colburn advised that donations can be made at the Calvert City Civic Center and Memorial Park from noon until 5 p.m. In addition, the visitor’s center at Mike Miller Park will be open until 3 p.m. for drop-offs.

According to the Mayfield Graves County Chamber of Commerce, Catalyst Church at 114 Kings Drive is accepting items such as baby food, formula, pillows, hygiene items, gloves and sock caps. Items have to drop-off only currently.

In Cape Girardeau, a group is collecting items for Kentucky tornado disaster relief on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Bridge Church, 2125 William St. They need bottled water, blankets, coats, hoodies, gloves, winter clothing, sleeping bags, tarps and fuel for generators.

Shelter, food and clothing

Kentucky Red Cross is also working to help those in need. If your home was damaged or destroyed by the severe weather and you need Red Cross assistance, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS. If you need a safe place to stay, you can find a list of open shelters at redcross.org/shelter. They established the following shelters:

First United Methodist Church,100 Church St., Hickman, KY 42050 - Contact: Justin Jackson 270-254-0261

Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 334 Lebanon St, Wingo, KY 42088 - Contact: Pastor RB Mays 270-983-0333

The Way Center, 449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, KY, 42088 - Contact: Pastor Ike Murphy 270-564-0699 (The Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian church and The Way are next door to each other and are sharing resources)

Fancy Farm Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 KY Hwy 39, Fancy Farm,Kentucky, 42039, - Contact: Todd Hayden, Commissioner 270-705-1051

Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003 - Contact: Pastor Hank Garner 704-699-3473

Approximately 100 people are being housed in a shelter at Wingo for the night, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Additional shelters will be organized as required.

His House Church has food at their facility at 1250 KY Hwy 303, Cuba Road. They will also be handing out food at 5th and Broadway in Mayfield starting around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Contact the church for additional info.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, God’s Promises at 1300 Main Street in Benton, Ky. will be open on Saturday, Dec. 11 for anyone needing supplies, clothing or blankets.

A food, supply, and cash donation drop-off has been established at the McCracken County Emergency Management Office at 3700 Coleman Road in Paducah. It will be open until 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 12. This McCracken County drop-off center may be extended into next week, if needed.

Marshall County Emergency Management said Marcella’s Kitchen at 868 Guy Mathis Dr. in Benton, Ky. will be opening for anyone needing a place to go that may have storm damage.

Volunteers

The Mayfield Police Department asked that volunteers wanting to assist check in at Catalyst Church on Kings Drive.

The Mayfield Graves County Chamber of Commerce posted several options for those wanting to help tornado victims.

According to the Chamber, volunteers were needed on Saturday, December 11 at City Hall with drills and drill bits to help secure plywood before nightfall.

