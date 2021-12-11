Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch

Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light...
Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light pole for days, possibly four days on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021in Aurora, Colo.(Philip B. Poston | Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — For at least two days and maybe more, residents of a suburban Denver neighborhood worried about the fate of a black cat called Panther who was perched atop a 36-foot (11-meter) utility pole.

Panther stayed put despite efforts by his co-owner, Alexis Soberanis and others to coax him down in Aurora. Neither pleading nor the enticement of food did the trick, Sentinel Colorado reports.

The cat went missing earlier this week and was first spotted atop the police on Wednesday.

“Everybody’s been just like, ‘Put food down and it’ll come down eventually,’” said Aurora resident Jessica Meadows on Friday morning, when the city received its first snow of the season. “That’s not going to happen.”

Meadows said she and other neighbors called Aurora animal control and Xcel Energy for help.

“Everyone says they can’t do anything,” Meadows said.

Standard practice, according to another utility is to give cats time to make their way back down on their own, Sentinel Colorado reported.

News of Panther’s plight reached Aurora Councilmember Curtis Gardner and city officials dispatched a ladder truck Friday afternoo. After getting the truck into place, firefighters rescued the cat. Panther seemed eager to step into a pet carrier.

Kimberly Medina, another Panther co-owner, said he had always been allowed outside.

No more, she said: “Never.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
LIVE: Tornado warning issued parts of southeast Mo., western Ky., western Tenn.
Nicholas Lambrou was charged with first-degree arson.
Cape Girardeau Co. man accused of setting fire in home after argument
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent the letter to health departments after a judge...
Stoddard Co. health department to ‘cease all COVID-19 related work’ after receiving AG’s letter
The patient is accused of striking the nurse with an open hand and leaving a small red mark on...
Charges pending against local COVID patient accused of striking a nurse

Latest News

Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast...
Tornado Warning: Two dead, five injured at Monette Manor
Outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as severe weather continues to cause damage.
Thousands without power in the Heartland
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak
Some of the damage in Rive, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10.
Numerous homes destroyed, reports of entrapments in Rives, Mo. area